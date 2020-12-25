Gary Barlow and Dua Lipa among celebrities sharing Christmas well-wishes

Gary Barlow, Dua Lipa, David Beckham and Holly Willoughby are among the celebrities who have shared festive well-wishes.

Singer Barlow shared a photo of him playing a keyboard with a miniature Christmas tree sitting on top of it.

Alongside the image, he wrote: “Merry Christmas everyone. Wishing you and your loved ones a wonderful day.”

Musician Lipa also shared a Christmas message alongside a photo of a dog wearing a festive ribbon around its neck.

“The holidays aren’t always happy for everyone and especially during this difficult year it’s so important to reach out to your friends, family and especially those who might be celebrating it away from their loves ones this year or those who have suffered loss,” she said.

“Send love. Reach out. It only takes a few moments out of your day.

“My heart goes out to everyone as we see the end of this year and as we anticipate the new one. We’re in this together. Merry Christmas.”

Sports star Beckham shared a family picture with his wife and children wearing matching pyjamas, captioning it: “Special moments together as a family Merry Christmas to everyone @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

Australian actor Liam Hemsworth shared a snap with his actor brother, Thor star Chris, in the background facing away from the camera.

He wrote: “Merry Christmas everyone! Lots of love. Enjoy your time with family and friends. Great conversation with @chrishemsworth”.

Singer and TV presenter Rochelle Humes shared a short video and picture showing her daughters and baby boy Blake, who was born in October.

She captioned it: “Merry Christmas Another early start for Mama and Papa Humes on Christmas morning…but we wouldn’t have it any other way, well perhaps a couple more hours sleep.

“My babies truly make Christmas magical for me – 2020 has certainly been the year we all want to forget but also one I’ll always remember because of him, my first born son..Happy 1st Christmas Blakey Boy. It’s most definitely not the same this year so hold your bubble close, count every blessing and eat all the mince pies…sending loads of love Ps poor fella gets no chill..”

Singer Jessie J shared a list of what she said were “Big weird non traditional Christmas Eve vibes…”.

In a long caption she also added: “Sending love to everyone who needs it, is or isn’t alone. We all need some extra love. This Christmas might be a little off. But one in a lifetime isn’t bad when some people haven’t had one good one in their lifetime.

“Think about what you do have this week, not what you don’t. I’m so grateful Making the most of this alone time. I may never get it like this again. Merry Christmas.

“Remember to wear a mask and be careful out there. We have to work together to get through this and WASH those mince pie crumbs covered hands.”

Ahead of appearing on This Morning for a festive broadcast, presenter Holly Willoughby shared a touching post writing: “Merry Christmas you beautiful lot… and yes you may be waking up today with a day in front of you that you don’t recognise as your traditional Christmas… I just wanted to say that I’m thinking of you and sending you so much love and light… breath deep and look up … Wishing you a happy and healthy Christmas…. and remember as we have been all year @thismorning is on today. It’s our first ever Christmas Day show… see you at 10am on @itv…”

Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood shared a video of him wishing his Instagram followers a happy Christmas.

“Hi everyone, wishing you all a Merry Christmas on a chilly country day,” he said.

“Love from us all, all the best, happy Christmas.”

Television presenter Gok Wan also sent a festive message to his Instagram followers.

He wrote: “Christmas kisses for all of you! Merry Christmas you bloody lovely lot.

“I know today will be tough for many people. If you are alone then please know I am thinking of you and I love you with all of my heart x.”