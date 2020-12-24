Ariana Grande’s Christmas gesture to Manchester hospitals

Ariana Grande’s Christmas gesture to Manchester hospitals

Ariana Grande sent presents to hundreds of patients at hospitals in Manchester (Ian West/PA)

Thu, 24 Dec, 2020 - 21:57
Keiran Southern, PA

Ariana Grande has sent presents to hundreds of patients at hospitals in Manchester.

The chart-topping pop star has had a close bond with the city since one of her concerts was targeted by a terrorist who killed 22 people during her Dangerous Woman tour in 2017.

It is understood Grande, 27, sent gifts and Amazon vouchers to patients at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and Manchester Royal Infirmary.

Grande, who this week announced she was engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez, also spread festive joy to patients near her home in Los Angeles.

The UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital revealed the news on Instagram, saying the couple sent gifts to ill youngsters.

A statement said: “Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez sent their elves to spread some holiday cheer to our kids and their families.

“Their generosity saw to it that our kids’ holiday wish lists were granted and that the delivery came with surprise pizza and meal deliveries.

“Thank you, @arianagrande, Dalton and all of our supporters for your continued support this holiday season.”

Grande and Gomez, a real estate agent, went public with their relationship in May.

Grande announced the engagement on Instagram, with a selection of pictures including one of her engagement ring.

She captioned the post: “forever n then some”.

Read More

Chrissy Teigen says she will never be pregnant again

More in this section

ITV Palooza 2019 - London Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash share big news
Johnny Depp court case Johnny Depp to ask Court of Appeal to order retrial of ‘wife beater’ libel case
Pride of Britain Awards 2017 - London Sharon Osbourne shares coronavirus update
grandepa-sourceplace: ukplace: north west
Bake Off Christmas Special

Panettone, Christmas pudding and illusion cakes feature in festive Bake Off

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices