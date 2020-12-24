Chrissy Teigen says she will never be pregnant again

Chrissy Teigen says she will never be pregnant again
(Ian West/PA)
Thu, 24 Dec, 2020 - 08:08
Tom Horton, PA

Chrissy Teigen has said she will never be pregnant again following her miscarriage.

The TV personality and cookbook author, 35, announced she and husband John Legend had lost their son, a boy named Jack, in September.

On Wednesday, she said she will not have any more children in a post alongside a photo which showed she still has a baby bump several months after the death of her child.

Teigen said she is “sad” she will never be pregnant again.

Alongside the picture, she added: “This is me and my body, just yesterday.

“Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been.

(Ian West/PA)

“And I have no idea why I still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating.”

Teigen said she is “proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways”.

“I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again,” she said.

“But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day.”

Teigen was praised by some for sharing heart-rending photographs from the hospital following her miscarriage, including one showing her and Legend saying goodbye to the baby.

Teigen, who tied the knot with multi-award-winning singer Legend in 2013, has two children with him named Luna and Miles.

Read More

Sharon Osbourne shares coronavirus update

More in this section

SHOWBIZ Fashion Stella McCartney leads tributes to ‘inspiring’ model Stella Tennant
British Fashion Awards 2013 - London Model Stella Tennant dies aged 50
Kristen Wiig jokes about secrecy surrounding her Wonder Woman 1984 casting Kristen Wiig jokes about secrecy surrounding her Wonder Woman 1984 casting
teigenpa-sourceplace: uk
Pride of Britain Awards 2017 - London

Sharon Osbourne shares coronavirus update

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices