Sharon Osbourne shares coronavirus update

Sharon Osbourne is back home with rockstar husband Ozzy after testing negative for Covid-19.

The former X Factor judge, 68, revealed earlier this month she had been diagnosed with the virus and was isolating herself from 72-year-old Ozzy.

Now, Osbourne said she has had two negative test results and is “so grateful” to be back home.

She posted a picture of a masked Ozzy sitting next to the couple’s dogs.

Osbourne said: “Got the ok to go home after two negative test results and look at the joy waiting for me!

“So grateful to be home for the holidays and thank you all so much for your love and support. Stay safe and wishing you the happiest of holidays.”

Osbourne had said she was briefly in hospital with the virus.

California, where she lives, is being ravaged by another wave of the virus and much of the state is under a stay-at-home order in a bid to quell the outbreak.

Osbourne’s diagnosis came days after Carrie Ann Inaba, her co-host on US chat show The Talk, also announced she had tested positive.