Billie Eilish documentary offers glimpse inside the world of a pop sensation

Fans get an intimate glimpse into the life of a pop superstar in the trailer for Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry (Ian West/PA)
Tue, 15 Dec, 2020 - 20:31
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Fans get an intimate glimpse into the life of a pop superstar in the trailer for Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry.

The documentary follows a 17-year-old Eilish during the recording and release of her acclaimed album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

The record arrived last year and helped Eilish make history at the Grammys, where she became the youngest artist to sweep the four main categories.

The World’s A Little Blurry trailer opens with Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, her older brother and collaborator, practicing a secret handshake in the bedroom they produced much of the album in.

Eilish, 18, is later seen dancing in celebration after passing her driving test and admits she still sleeps in her parents’ bed because she is “scared of monsters”.

The singer, who earlier this year became the youngest ever to record a James Bond title track, also addressed a packed audience during a performance.

“You guys need to be OK because y’all are the reason I’m OK, OK?” she told them.

The documentary features the pop sensation’s parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell.

The World’s A Little Blurry is directed by award-winning filmmaker RJ Cutler.

It is set for release on Apple TV+ on February 26.

