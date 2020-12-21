Eddie Izzard praised for ‘bravely’ using the pronouns she and her

Eddie Izzard now uses the pronouns she and her (Ian West/PA)

Mon, 21 Dec, 2020 - 14:56
Tom Horton, PA

An LGBT charity has praised Eddie Izzard for opting to use the pronouns she and her.

The comedian said during an appearance on the Sky Arts series Portrait Artist Of The Year last week that she is gender-fluid and wanted “to be based in girl mode from now on”.

She added that it “feels great” and it is the first time she has asked to be referred to using the pronouns while making a television programme.

Eddie Izzard (Luciana Guerra/PA)

Robbie de Santos, associate director of communications and campaigns at the charity Stonewall, told the PA news agency: “We’re delighted that Eddie has been able to bravely share her truth with the world.

“Being open about using different pronouns is often incredibly difficult, especially in the public eye – her courageous decision will mean a lot to trans and gender-fluid communities around the world.”

Izzard was appearing on Portrait Artist Of The Year to pose for the contestants.

Comedian Shappi Khorsandi previously praised Izzard for asking to use the pronouns she and her.

On Sunday she tweeted: “I can’t tell you what she means to me as a comic.

“Rocked my comedy world when I was a teen and beyond. Changed everything, made room. I love her and this morning I’m very happy for her.”

Juno star Elliot Page thanks fans for support after coming out as trans

