Juno star Elliot Page thanks fans for support after coming out as trans

Elliot Page has shared his first selfie since coming out as transgender and thanked fans for their support.

The star of Juno and The Umbrella Academy made an announcement that his pronouns are he/they.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, dressed in a black hoodie and silver-framed glasses, he wrote: “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift.

“Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline.

“See you in 2021. Xoxo Elliot.”

Page made the gender announcement earlier this month, writing: “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey.

I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.

He added that the “joy is real, but it is also fragile”.

“The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared.

“I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence.

“To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering.

“The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences.”

Addressing the trans community, Page said he will “do everything I can to change this world for the better”.

Page, who is married to choreographer Emma Portner, added: “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer.

“And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”