Juno star Elliot Page thanks fans for support after coming out as trans

Juno star Elliot Page thanks fans for support after coming out as trans

Elliot Page in The Umbrella Academy (Netflix/PA)

Mon, 21 Dec, 2020 - 08:58
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Elliot Page has shared his first selfie since coming out as transgender and thanked fans for their support.

The star of Juno and The Umbrella Academy made an announcement that his pronouns are he/they.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, dressed in a black hoodie and silver-framed glasses, he wrote: “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift.

“Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline.

“See you in 2021. Xoxo Elliot.”

Page made the gender announcement earlier this month, writing: “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey.

I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.

He added that the “joy is real, but it is also fragile”.

“The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared.

“I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence.

“To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering.

“The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences.”

Addressing the trans community, Page said he will “do everything I can to change this world for the better”.

Page, who is married to choreographer Emma Portner, added: “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer.

“And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

More in this section

Film - Royal Command Film Performance - "Mudlark" - Empire Cinema, Leicester Square The nation’s favourite Christmas film is crowned
Ariana Grande Positions album Singer Ariana Grande announces engagement to Dalton Gomez
Carry On and Friday Night Dinner actress Rosalind Knight dies aged 87 Carry On and Friday Night Dinner actress Rosalind Knight dies aged 87
pagepa-sourceplace: uk
Brit Awards 2020 - Press Room - London

Lizzo shares clip of her mother receiving surprise Christmas present

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices