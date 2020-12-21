Singer Ariana Grande announces engagement to Dalton Gomez

Singer Ariana Grande is engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

She shared the good news in an Instagram post, which featured a selection of pictures including one of her engagement ring.

She captioned the post: “forever n then some”.

The singer, 27, and Dalton, a Los Angeles real estate agent, started dating earlier this year.

In October she released her sixth album Positions, her first since 2019’s Thank U, Next.

She also recently announced she is releasing a concert film from her Sweetener world tour on Netflix.

The pop star said Excuse Me, I Love You will arrive on the streaming platform on December 21, a year after the tour finished.

It will feature never-before-seen footage of Grande at home and on the road, Netflix said, as well as a glimpse at “intimate and emotional moments” from the tour.

Sweetener, the album, arrived in August 2018 and was Grande’s first since the Manchester Arena bomb attack in May of the previous year.

The single No Tears Left To Cry was a response to the tragedy.

She was previously engaged to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.