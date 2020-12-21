The nation’s favourite Christmas film is crowned

The nation’s favourite Christmas film is crowned
It’s A Wonderful Life starring James Stewart, pictured meeting Princess Elizabeth, was named top Christmas film (PA)
Mon, 21 Dec, 2020 - 00:01
Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

It’s A Wonderful Life has been named best Christmas film.

The 1940s classic, starring James Stewart, topped a ranking of 12 festive films of all time – with Die Hard in second place.

Seasonal favourites The Muppet Christmas Carol, Home Alone and Elf completed the top five, voted for by BBC Radio 2 listeners.

As for Die Hard in the runner-up spot? Well, it should finally answer the question as to whether John McClane’s antics in the Nakatomi Plaza constitute a Christmas film or not.

James King

Radio 2 movie critic James King said: “It’s A Wonderful Life is what Christmas is all about, friendship, kindness and the importance of family, even in the toughest times.”

Originally released in the middle of summer, Die Hard has since acquired status as a festive film, thanks to its plot taking place on Christmas Eve.

King said: “As for Die Hard in the runner-up spot? Well, it should finally answer the question as to whether John McClane’s antics in the Nakatomi Plaza constitute a Christmas film or not.”

1. It’s A Wonderful Life
2. Die Hard
3. The Muppet Christmas Carol
4. Home Alone
5. Elf
6. Love Actually
7. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
8. Miracle On 34th Street
9. White Christmas
10. The Polar Express
11. Santa Claus: The Movie
12. Scrooge

– A countdown programme, which also features seasonal songs from the silver screen, is on BBC Sounds and also on Radio 2 on Christmas Eve at 9pm. 

More in this section

Duchess of Cornwall visits Battersea Dogs and Cats Home Camilla to make appearance on Strictly Come Dancing final
Mission Impossible Rogue Nation Premiere - London Mission: Impossible director shares thank you post after Tom Cruise audio leak
Tilda Swinton receives BFI Fellowship - London Film producer loses bid for damages over Gilliam film
lifepa-sourceplace: uk
The nation’s favourite Christmas film is crowned

Carry On and Friday Night Dinner actress Rosalind Knight dies aged 87

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices