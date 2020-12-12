Blurred Lines singer Robin Thicke becomes a father for the fourth time

Blurred Lines singer Robin Thicke becomes a father for the fourth time
Blurred Lines singer Robin Thicke has become a father for the fourth time, welcoming a son with model partner April Love Geary (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sat, 12 Dec, 2020 - 03:27
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Blurred Lines singer Robin Thicke has become a father for the fourth time, welcoming a son with model partner April Love Geary.

Geary, 26, announced the arrival of son Luca Patrick on Instagram. The baby is Geary’s third with Thicke, 43.

He also has a son with ex-wife Paula Patton.

Alongside a picture of the baby, Geary said: “My Luca Patrick, you are so perfect. Mommy & daddy love you so much.”

Geary revealed she was pregnant in October, joking the pandemic had allowed the couple to keep the news secret.

She said: “Sorry we can’t hang out, there’s a pandemic & I’m pregnant… again. We love consistency!”

Thicke is best known for the 2013 hit Blurred Lines, featuring TI and Pharrell Williams.

The song topped charts around the world, including in the UK.

More in this section

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote screening - London Eddie Izzard praised for ‘bravely’ using the pronouns she and her
Juno star Elliot Page thanks fans for support after coming out as trans Juno star Elliot Page thanks fans for support after coming out as trans
Brit Awards 2020 - Press Room - London Lizzo shares clip of her mother receiving surprise Christmas present
thickepa-sourceplace: uk
THE BEATLES: GET BACK

Peter Jackson shares sneak peek at Beatles documentary Get Back

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices