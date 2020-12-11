Christian Bale is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney says

Christian Bale is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney says
Christian Bale is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will star in Thor: Love And Thunder, Disney has announced (Ian West/PA)
Fri, 11 Dec, 2020 - 07:18
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Christian Bale is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will star in Thor: Love And Thunder, Disney has announced.

The Oscar-winning actor will appear alongside Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in the superhero movie, playing villain Gorr the God Butcher.

The news was announced by Marvel chief Kevin Feige during a Disney investor event.

This is not Bale’s first foray into superhero movies.

The Wales-born star played Batman in the critically acclaimed Dark Knight series and won praise for his interpretation of the Caped Crusader.

Bale, whose other film roles include American Psycho, The Prestige and Vice, won the best supporting actor Oscar for 2010 drama The Fighter.

Thor: Love And Thunder was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 and the plot will feature Portman’s character, Jane Foster, becoming Mighty Thor, Goddess of Thunder.

Hemsworth is reprising his role as Thor while Thompson plays Valkyrie.

Thor: Love And Thunder is set to arrive in theatres in May 2022.

More in this section

Tilda Swinton receives BFI Fellowship - London Film producer loses bid for damages over Gilliam film
Lizzie McGuire - Disney Channel Awards Lizzie McGuire reboot canned, says Hilary Duff
Sir Jackie Stewart raced to Spielberg’s rescue over Indiana Jones dilemma Sir Jackie Stewart raced to Spielberg’s rescue over Indiana Jones dilemma
balepa-sourceplace: uk
Mission Impossible Rogue Nation Premiere - London

Mission: Impossible director shares thank you post after Tom Cruise audio leak

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices