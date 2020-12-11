Ice Cube pays tribute to Friday co-star Tiny Lister following his death aged 62

Ice Cube pays tribute to Friday co-star Tiny Lister following his death aged 62
Ice Cube has paid tribute to his Friday co-star Tiny Lister, who has died aged 62 (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
Fri, 11 Dec, 2020 - 07:16
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Rapper and actor Ice Cube has paid tribute to his Friday co-star Tiny Lister, who has died aged 62.

Lister,  a former professional wrestler, played bully Deebo in the Friday films, starring in both the 1995 original and the 2000 sequel.

His manager, Cindy Cowan, told the Associated Press he was found unconscious in his home in Marina Del Rey, California, on Thursday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lister had been diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this year and recovered from the virus but fell ill about a week ago and had trouble breathing, according to Cowan.

Former NWA star Ice Cube, who played Craig Jones in the cult Friday films, shared a tribute on social media to “America’s favourite bully”.

“RIP Tiny ‘Deebo’ Lister,” he tweeted. “America’s favourite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera.

“Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already.”

Lister was 6ft 5ins and blind in his right eye from birth. His other film roles included The Fifth Element, The Dark Knight and Austin Powers In Goldmember.

The WWE said it was “saddened” by Lister’s death. He was known as Zeus while wrestling Hulk Hogan in the 1989 film No Holds Barred.

More in this section

Tilda Swinton receives BFI Fellowship - London Film producer loses bid for damages over Gilliam film
Lizzie McGuire - Disney Channel Awards Lizzie McGuire reboot canned, says Hilary Duff
Sir Jackie Stewart raced to Spielberg’s rescue over Indiana Jones dilemma Sir Jackie Stewart raced to Spielberg’s rescue over Indiana Jones dilemma
listerpa-sourceplace: uk
Mission Impossible Rogue Nation Premiere - London

Mission: Impossible director shares thank you post after Tom Cruise audio leak

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices