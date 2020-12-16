Sir Ian McKellen says he feels ‘euphoric’ after getting coronavirus jab

Sir Ian McKellen has said he feels “euphoric” after being vaccinated against coronavirus.

The actor, 81, was photographed having the vaccine administered to him by a medic.

The Lord Of The Rings star said all elderly people should ensure they get the jab, adding it was “painless”.

'I really hope that, as more people get vaccinated, we will move further along the path back to a more normal way of life.'

Sir Ian said: “It’s a very special day, I feel euphoric.

“Anyone who has lived as long as I have is alive because they have had previous vaccinations, the take up amongst the older generation will be 100% – it ought to be – because you’re having it not just for yourself but for people who you are close to – you’re doing your bit for society.

“Of course, it’s painless… it’s convenient, and getting in touch and meeting NHS staff and saying thank you to them for how hard they’ve been working is a bonus, I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone.

“I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine.”

Sir Ian was vaccinated at Queen Mary’s University Hospital in London.

The rollout of the vaccine has begun in the UK – starting with healthcare workers, people living in care homes and the elderly.

Those receiving the Pfizer vaccine will be given a booster jab 21 days after their first dose to ensure the best chance of being protected against the virus.

Other celebrities including Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith, 80, and rock and roll star Marty Wilde, 81, have also shared their experiences of being given the vaccine.

On Tuesday, Leith tweeted: “Who wouldn’t want immunity from #Covid19 with a painless jab?”