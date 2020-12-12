Shawn Mendes apologises to Sam Smith for using wrong pronouns

Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes has apologised to Sam Smith after using the wrong pronoun to address the pop star.

Smith, 28, identifies as non-binary and uses “they, them and theirs”. While introducing Smith at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball, Mendes, 22, referred to the singer as “he”.

Mendes, whose hits include Stitches and Wonder, apologised on Instagram.

He said: “I’m so sorry for referring to you as a ‘he’ for your Jingle Ball introduction.

“It absolutely slipped my mind. Wont happen again…Sending you so much love! Also you are absolutely one of the funniest people I’ve ever met!”

Smith, an Oscar, Grammy and Brit award winner, accepted the apology, saying: “We’re all learning together. Happy holidays, all my love xx.”

Smith asked fans to refer to them using the pronouns they/them in September last year.

They said they had earlier questioned their gender and had at one time considered a sex change.

Smith wrote: “Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out.”

