Chris Cornell’s family announces surprise release of late star’s final album
Chris Cornell of Soundgarden (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Fri, 11 Dec, 2020 - 05:00
Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

The family of Chris Cornell have announced the surprise release of his final studio album, recorded a year before his death.

The Soundgarden frontman, a major figure in the grunge-rock scene of the 1990s, took his own life in Detroit in 2017 aged 52.

No One Sings Like You Anymore features 10 cover songs which celebrate the artists that inspired him.

Chris and Vicky Cornell (Yui Mok/PA)

Cornell’s selections include John Lennon’s Watching The Wheels, Harry Nilsson’s Jump Into The Fire and Prince’s Nothing Compares 2 U.

His cover of Gun’s & Roses Patience, which was released on his birthday this year, and earned him his first solo Billboard number one on the mainstream rock songs chart, is also included on the album.

All instruments on No One Sings Like You Anymore were played by Cornell and Brendan O’Brien, who also produced and mixed the album.

Cornell’s widow Vicky said: “This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish. His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favourite artists and the songs that touched him. He couldn’t wait to release it.

“This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album.

“All of us could use his voice to help heal and lift us this year, especially during the holiday season.

“I am so proud of him and this stunning record, which to me illustrates why he will always be beloved, honoured, and one the greatest voices of our time.”

Cornell also fronted the super-groups Audioslave with members of Rage Against The Machine, and Temple Of The Dog with members of Pearl Jam.

No One Sings Like You Anymore is available now on streaming services, with a physical release slated for March 19 2021.

