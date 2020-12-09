Victoria Beckham: Brooklyn has found his soulmate

Victoria Beckham: Brooklyn has found his soulmate

David, Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham (Matt Crossick/PA)

Wed, 09 Dec, 2020 - 12:22
Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Victoria Beckham says her son Brooklyn has found his “soulmate” with his new fiancee.

The 21-year-old announced earlier this year that he and US actress Nicola Peltz will be tying the knot.

Victoria Beckham told ITV show Lorraine: “Everybody always remembers Brooklyn as being little Brooklyn, on the football pitch with David at Manchester United.

“Now he’s a 21-year-old man. He’s so happy, they are both so happy.”

She said of her future daughter-in-law: “She is just wonderful. She’s sweet, she’s kind, she’s such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman.

“We couldn’t have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady. We are very happy. We love her. He’s so happy.”

The Spice Girl turned fashion designer added: “It’s nice with everything that has gone on this year that Brooklyn has found his soulmate and the lady he wants to spend the rest of his life with.

“There’s been so much uncertainty and that everything felt a little bit sad. So we are very happy and very excited.”

Earlier this year, she reversed her plans to furlough staff at her fashion label during the pandemic after her decision to use public money drew criticism.

She also told the ITV show about her Christmas plans, saying: “As much as lockdown has been hard for everyone, it’s just been great spending time together as a family.

“I don’t know who is more excited, the kids or whether it’s David. He gets very, very excited. We have had Christmas music playing in the Beckham house for a month and a half.”

On lockdown, she added: “It was lovely to all be together but it’s been so challenging for everyone.

“For me it’s about looking into the future, and I’m very excited about that.”

More in this section

Fake! The Great Masterpiece Challenge Bad Sex In Fiction Award cancelled as public faced ‘too many bad things’ in 2020
John Lennon 80th birthday Paul McCartney marks anniversary of ‘incredible Scouser’ John Lennon’s death
Jameson Empire Film Awards 2015 - London Christopher Nolan aims stinging criticism at Warner Bros’ streaming plans
beckhampa-sourceplace: uk
Cheltenham Festival 2020 - St Patrick's Day - Cheltenham Racecourse

British Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall expecting third child

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices