Khloe Kardashian reveals if family’s annual Christmas party will go ahead

Khloe Kardashian reveals if family’s annual Christmas party will go ahead
The Kardashians have cancelled their annual Christmas party as a result of the pandemic, Khloe has said (PA)
Mon, 07 Dec, 2020 - 21:43
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The Kardashians have cancelled their annual Christmas party as a result of the pandemic, Khloe Kardashian has said.

The famous family usually gets together for a lavish festive gathering on Christmas Eve. However, Khloe, 36, said the party has been cancelled due to the health crisis, breaking a tradition stretching back to 1978.

The Kardashians’ home state, California, is being ravaged by the pandemic and millions of residents are under strict stay-at-home orders as officials desperately try to quell the rising Covid-19 case numbers.

Khloe said: “The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978, I believe.

“Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”

The Kardashians were strongly criticised in October for taking a luxury holiday on a private island to celebrate Kim Kardashian West’s 40th birthday.

Kim was attacked for “tone deaf” social media posts showing off the extravagant getaway while millions around the world suffer the financial hardship caused by the pandemic.

And last month, the family was criticised again when supermodel Kendall Jenner threw a party in West Hollywood to celebrate her 25th birthday.

Speaking at the time, Kris Jenner defended her daughter and said strict safety protocols were enforced.

More in this section

2014 Met Costume Institute Gala - New York Arrest after break-in at Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s mansion
YE Deaths Chadwick Boseman honoured at MTV Movie and TV Awards: Greatest of All Time
Music - Ivor Novello Awards - Grosvenor House Hotel, LOndon Bee Gees had ‘no interest’ in reading Saturday Night Fever script – exec
kardashianpa-sourceplace: uk
Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2012 - London

Dionne Warwick denies claim over her viral tweets

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices