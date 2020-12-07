Chadwick Boseman honoured at MTV Movie and TV Awards: Greatest of All Time

Chadwick Boseman honoured at MTV Movie and TV Awards: Greatest of All Time
Chadwick Boseman received the Hero of the Ages Award (Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)
Mon, 07 Dec, 2020 - 14:28
Associated Press Reporter

Chadwick Boseman has been honoured at 2020 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Greatest of All Time with the Hero for the Ages Award.

Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr, his co-stars in the Marvel Avengers Universe, spoke of his unique talent and ability to connect with people before a highlight reel of Boseman’s achievements was shown.

Downey Jr said the recently departed star of Black Panther “was the most heroic when just being Chad”.

Other awards were given to “Dynamic Duo” Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler for their numerous film collaborations, while Gal Gadot accepted the first She-ro award as her film Wonder Woman 1984 is poised for a double cinema and streaming release on Christmas Day.

Kevin Hart was given the Comedy Giant Award, and Jamie Lee Curtis shared her Scream Queen Award with her “friend” Michael Myers – her nemesis from the Halloween franchise.

Other winners included Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kevin Bacon, Kristen Bell and Jason Segel.

Sia, Travis Barker and Steve Aoki performed at the virtual show, which was presented by Vanessa Hudgens.

More in this section

EE British Academy Film Awards 2019 - After Party - London Rachel Brosnahan: Not every path to motherhood is Instagram-perfect
Dionne Warwick asks key question of Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd Dionne Warwick asks key question of Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd
Mangrove premiere - BFI London Film Festival 2020 Letitia Wright deletes social media after criticism over anti-vaccination video
bosemanpa-sourceplace: international
Music - Ivor Novello Awards - Grosvenor House Hotel, LOndon

Bee Gees had ‘no interest’ in reading Saturday Night Fever script – exec

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices