Chadwick Boseman honoured at MTV Movie and TV Awards: Greatest of All Time

Chadwick Boseman has been honoured at 2020 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Greatest of All Time with the Hero for the Ages Award.

Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr, his co-stars in the Marvel Avengers Universe, spoke of his unique talent and ability to connect with people before a highlight reel of Boseman’s achievements was shown.

Downey Jr said the recently departed star of Black Panther “was the most heroic when just being Chad”.

.@RobertDowneyJr and @DonCheadle paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman ahead of his Hero for the Ages honor at the #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EmE5FcPXUM — MTV (@MTV) December 7, 2020

Other awards were given to “Dynamic Duo” Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler for their numerous film collaborations, while Gal Gadot accepted the first She-ro award as her film Wonder Woman 1984 is poised for a double cinema and streaming release on Christmas Day.

Kevin Hart was given the Comedy Giant Award, and Jamie Lee Curtis shared her Scream Queen Award with her “friend” Michael Myers – her nemesis from the Halloween franchise.

Other winners included Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kevin Bacon, Kristen Bell and Jason Segel.

I'll say it louder: @GalGadot is the SHE-RO WE ALL NEED! Congratulations on your #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time honor, queen! 💪👑 pic.twitter.com/19lCPSsUHR — MTV (@MTV) December 7, 2020

Sia, Travis Barker and Steve Aoki performed at the virtual show, which was presented by Vanessa Hudgens.