Rachel Brosnahan: Not every path to motherhood is Instagram-perfect

Rachel Brosnahan: Not every path to motherhood is Instagram-perfect
Rachel Brosnahan (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Mon, 07 Dec, 2020 - 02:45
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Rachel Brosnahan has said she hopes her new movie prompts people to have “conversations that are still taboo” and acknowledge not every path to motherhood is “Instagram-perfect”.

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel actress, 30, stars in I’m Your Woman, about a mother forced to go on the run with her baby after her husband betrays his partners in crime.

She told the PA news agency: “I loved that this was a story about a woman who becomes a quiet woman action hero; a genre which I’ve never seen a woman like this at the centre of before, or women like these.

“These are the characters that disappear at the beginning of the traditional, amazing, 1970s crime genre.

“And to be able to turn the lens on their story was really exciting.

“And on top of that, it’s also a really different exploration of motherhood than any that I’ve ever seen, acknowledging that not everyone’s path to motherhood is Instagram-perfect, or traditional, and it doesn’t click for everybody right away.

“And I hope it gives permission for us to keep having those conversations that are still so taboo.

“I didn’t know, and have never heard, that for someone the realisation that they’re not able to have children, it’s not just incredibly traumatic, but can also present as a form of PTSD.

“I had never heard that, and we should be talking about that a heck of a lot more.”

The US star said the script also reminded her of her own experiences of a time she realised what she was capable of.

She said: “I feel like it’s definitely happened. Without getting into a tonne of detail, but there was an experience in my life when we were in the middle of a very sudden… extreme crisis, where I think I would have imagined that I would fall apart, I was so, so surprised by this sudden clear-headedness.

“It was extraordinary, it was like the entire world went away, and suddenly I was able to see a clear path forward and solve a problem ahead in a way that, to this day, I have no idea where it came from. And it was a real surprise.”

I’m Your Woman will launch globally on Prime Video on December 11.

More in this section

Dionne Warwick asks key question of Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd Dionne Warwick asks key question of Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd
Mangrove premiere - BFI London Film Festival 2020 Letitia Wright deletes social media after criticism over anti-vaccination video
The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Kim Kardashian West shares tribute to ‘soul mate’ son Saint on fifth birthday
brosnahanpa-sourceplace: uk
Music - Ivor Novello Awards - Grosvenor House Hotel, LOndon

Bee Gees had ‘no interest’ in reading Saturday Night Fever script – exec

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices