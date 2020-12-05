Kim Kardashian West shares tribute to ‘soul mate’ son Saint on fifth birthday

Kim Kardashian West has told her son Saint “you will always be my baby boy” as she celebrated his fifth birthday and revealed she interviews her children every year.

The reality star shared a gallery of photos on Instagram of herself kissing and cuddling her little boy ahead of a drive-by party.

She wrote: “My baby Saint turns 5 today. One of my life’s soul mates.

“Every year I interview my kids and ask them the same exact questions about life. Saint- I can’t wait to see how you’ve grown and how you answers these questions as a 5 year old and show them to you when you’re big.

“I know a drive- by party isn’t ideal but it’s our times and you are so excited!

“You are always so joyful and bring so much joy into my soul every single day.

“You will always be my baby boy. Enjoy your golden bday this year Sainty! #5onthe5th!!!”

Kardashian West and her rapper husband Kanye West are also parents to daughters North, seven, and Chicago, two, and son Psalm, one.

The TV star recently sparked controversy after celebrating her own 40th birthday with a trip to Tahiti with her friends and family in the midst of a global pandemic.

Her mother Kris Jenner also shared a tribute to Saint for his birthday, writing: “Happy birthday to my sweet angel boy grandson Saint!!! You are such an incredible sweet soul and such a huge piece of my heart and I am so very proud of you!

“I can’t believe you are five years old today and another reminder of how fast time goes by and how blessed I am to have such a big beautiful family and to be able to share life with you and your sweet smile and tender heart and amazing attitude.

“You are such a beautiful example to all of your cousins and your brother and sisters and I can’t wait to see you grow up!

“I love you Sainty more than you will ever imagine . You are my sunshine. I love you! Lovey xoxo.”