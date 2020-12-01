Stars celebrate Elliot Page after actor’s transgender announcement

Elliot Page’s The Umbrella Academy co-stars have joined those praising the actor after he came out as transgender.

The star of Juno had previously been known as Ellen Page before making an announcement on Tuesday.

Writing on social media, Page, 33, said his pronouns are “he/they,” adding: “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

Shortly after making the announcement, Page, who plays Vanya Hargreeves in Netflix’s superhero series The Umbrella Academy, received messages of support from his co-stars.

British actor Tom Hopper plays Luther Hargreeves and wrote on Instagram: “Elliot, I’m so proud of you, and even prouder to call you family. All the love.”

Justin H Min, who plays Ben Hargreeves, said: “Love you so much.”

And the show’s executive producer, Steve Blackman, said: “Proud of you, Elliot. Love you!!!”

Praise flooded in from across the showbiz world for Page, who has spoken out frequently on LGBT issues.

Pose star Indya Moore, who is transgender and non-binary, said: “ELLIOT We love you. I love you. Take all the time and space.”

Miley Cyrus said: “Elliot rules!”

Oscar-winning actress Anna Paquin wrote: “Sending you ALL the love and support Elliot!”

Australian actress Ruby Rose, who is gay, commented: “Love love love you x.”

Transgender rights activist Raquel Willis tweeted: “Your heart has always been big and you’ve used your platform to show up for the entire community for years. Thanks for the gift of your truth!”

And The Suicide Squad director James Gunn said: “Elliot, I love you, so much, I’m proud of you, and admire you. Please keep being a beacon of courage, compassion, and strength for all of us.”

Page is married to choreographer Emma Portner, who said: “Love you so much Elliot.”

The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a third season.