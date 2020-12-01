Gigi Hadid shares previously unseen photos from her pregnancy

Gigi Hadid shares previously unseen photos from her pregnancy
Gigi Hadid (PA)
Tue, 01 Dec, 2020 - 09:47
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Gigi Hadid has shared previously unseen pictures from her pregnancy before she gave birth to her and Zayn Malik’s baby daughter.

The 25-year-old model, who gave birth in September, posted new snaps to Instagram, including one of the former One Direction singer, 27, resting his head on her stomach.

The couple are yet to reveal their daughter’s name and have been careful not to show her face in pictures they have shared.

The other photos show Hadid showing off her baby bump as she poses on a balcony.

She captioned the pictures: “August, waiting for our girl.”

Picture: Instagram
Picture: Instagram

Malik announced he had become a father for the first time in September, saying: “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task.

Hadid confirmed she was expecting in April, telling chat show host Jimmy Fallon she and Malik were “happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support”.“The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together.”

Los Angeles-born Hadid and UK-born Malik have been dating on and off since late 2015.

