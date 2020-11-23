Justin Bieber shares gushing 24th birthday tribute with wife Hailey

Justin Bieber shares gushing 24th birthday tribute with wife Hailey
Justin Bieber (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Mon, 23 Nov, 2020 - 07:59
Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Justin Bieber said he is “completely and utterly obsessed” as he paid tribute to his wife Hailey on her 24th birthday.

The 26-year-old shared a gushing Instagram message with the model, whom he married last year in a star-studded ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina.

He said: “My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you.

“I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place. I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are.

“My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can’t believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY.”

The Grammy-winner also shared a series of pictures of them together from throughout the years.

Hailey shared a message on her own page, writing: “24 feeling so grateful. Thank you for all the love and kind messages.”

The couple first married in a secret ceremony in New York in 2018 but exchanged vows for a second time in South Carolina at the end of September 2019.

The ceremony was carried out by pastor Judah Smith.

Both have said their Christian faith is central to the relationship.

Hailey Bieber (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Models Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, and reality star Kylie Jenner, were among the famous names also sending Hailey messages to mark the day.

