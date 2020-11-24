Beyonce leads Grammys with nine nominations

Beyonce is taking her black parade to the Grammys – the pop star’s anthem about black pride scored nine nominations on Tuesday, making her the leading contender.

Beyonce picked up song and record of the year bids with Black Parade, which she released on Juneteenth, the holiday that commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free.

The song, which reached the Top 40 in the pop charts, is also nominated for best R&B song and best R&B performance.

Beyonce’s Black Is King film that highlighted black art, music, history and fashion is up for best music film, while Brown Skin Girl, a song dedicated to dark and brown-skinned women, is nominated for best music video.

The singer also earned three nominations for her slick guest appearance on Megan Thee Stallion’s number one hit Savage.

A winner of 24 Grammys, Beyonce becomes the second-most nominated act in the history of the awards show, with 79 nominations.

Beyonce is only behind her husband, Jay-Z, and Quincy Jones, who have both earned 80 nominations each.

Jay-Z picked up three nominations this year for his contributions to Beyonce’s songs.

He co-wrote Black Parade and Savage, thus earning nominations for song of the year, best R&B song and best rap song. Jay-Z has won 22 Grammys throughout this career.

Beyonce’s domination this year came as a surprise since the singer did not release a new album.

Other surprises include pop star the Weeknd being completely shut out and earning zero nominations despite having a number one album, multiple hit singles and winning the coveted Super Bowl halftime performance slot.

Luke Combs, who dominated the country charts and set records on streaming services this year, was also surprisingly shut out of nominations.

Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa (AP)

Instead, multiple nominations went to Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch, who each earned six nominations and followed Beyonce as the second-most nominated acts.

Lipa, who won two Grammys last year, earned bids for album of the year with Future Nostalgia as well as song and record of the year for her hit Don’t Start Now.

Swift, whose last two albums did not garner nominations for album of the year, is competing for the top prize with her surprise album Folklore.

If she wins, she would become the first artist to win album of the year three times.

Other album of the year nominees include Post Malone’s multi-hit Hollywood’s Bleeding; Coldplay’s Everyday Life; Haim’s Women In Music Pt III; Jhene Aiko’s atmospheric R&B project Chilombo; English musician Jacob Collier’s multi-genre release Djesse Vol. 3; and the deluxe edition of Black Pumas’ self-titled debut album.

Tracks competing with Beyonce’s Black Parade and Savage for record of the year include DaBaby and Ricch’s Rockstar, Malone’s Circles, Lipa’s Don’t Start Now, Billie Eilish’s Everything I Wanted, Black Pumas’ Colors and Doja Cat’s Say So.

Black Parade, Don’t Start Now, Everything I Wanted and Circles are also nominated for song of the year – a songwriter’s award – along with Swift’s Cardigan, Ricch’s The Box, JP Saxe and Julia Michaels’ If The World Was Ending and H.E.R.’s I Can’t Breathe,her protest anthem addressing police brutality.

BTS are nominated for a Grammy Award for best pop duo/group performance (Ben Hider/Invision/AP)

Several songs that emerged following the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, were nominated for Grammys, including Lil Baby’s The Bigger Picture (best rap song, best rap performance), Anderson .Paak’s Lockdown (best melodic rap performance, best music video), Mickey Guyton’s Black Like Me (best country solo performance) as well as Beyonce’s Black Parade.

Megan Thee Stallion, who released her highly anticipated debut album last week after finding success with hit singles and mixtapes since 2018, scored four nominations including best new artist.

She will compete with rapper-singer Doja Cat, pop singer Noah Cyrus, country singer Ingrid Andress, multi-genre DJ-producer Kaytranada, rappers Chika and D Smoke, and indie rocker Phoebe Bridgers, who earned four nominations and helped female acts dominate in the rock categories.

Nominees for best rock performance and best rock song include Bridgers, Fiona Apple, HAIM, Grace Potter, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes and Big Thief, led by Adrianne Lenker.

Female performers also dominated in best country album, including Andress, Miranda Lambert, Brandy Clark and Ashley McBryde. The foursome Little Big Town, which features two female vocalists, round out the five nominees.

K-pop kings BTS earned their first Grammy nomination after years of having success on the pop charts. They will compete for best pop duo/group performance with their hit Dynamite.

Other first-time nominees include the Strokes, Megan Thee Stallion, Michael Kiwanuka, Jay Electronica and Harry Styles, who became the first One Direction member to earn a Grammy nomination.

Roddy Ricch is nominated (Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

Several acts earned posthumous nominations, including John Prine (best American Roots performance, best American Roots song), Nipsey Hussle (best rap performance), Leonard Cohen (best folk album) Pop Smoke (best rap performance) and songwriter LaShawn Daniels (best gospel performance/song).

And A-list entertainers hoping to reach EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards) status are getting a chance to earn their Grammy Award, including Renee Zellweger, who is nominated for best traditional pop vocal album for Jud, a performance that won her a second Academy Award, while Meryl Streep is nominated for best spoken world album for Charlotte’s Web.

Kanye West, who has won 21 Grammys, only scored a single nomination this year, for contemporary Christian music album for Jesus Is King.

Others who were snubbed include country performers the Chicks and Morgan Wallen, R&B singers Summer Walker, Teyana Taylor, Chris Brown and Brandy, and late rapper Juice WRLD.

Songs and albums released between September 1, 2019 and August 31, 2020 were eligible for nominations this year. Winners will be announced at the live show on January 31.