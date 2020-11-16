Donnie Wahlberg dishes out generous restaurant tip

Actor Donnie Wahlberg showed his appreciation for staff at a US restaurant by leaving a 2,020-dollar (£1,530) tip.

The Band Of Brothers and Blue Bloods actor and former member of boy band New Kids on the Block left the tip on a 35.27-dollar (£26.75) lunchtime bill at Marshland 3A, a restaurant in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on November 7.

A photo of the receipt posted by the restaurant on Facebook reads #2020TipChallenge, a hashtag that encourages people to tip generously.

“A very special thank you to our friend @donniewahlberg!,” the restaurant wrote in its post.

“When asked about it all he said was ‘who’s up next?!’”

Wahlberg, who is originally from Boston, left a 2,020-dollar tip at an Illinois IHOP earlier this year, and in 2017 left a 2,000-dollar (£1,515) tip at a Waffle House in North Carolina.