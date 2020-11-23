Gigi Hadid prepares Christmas early for ‘da bestie’ daughter

Gigi Hadid shared adorable pictures of her and Zayn Malik’s new baby daughter, as she joked she is a “whole new kind of busy & tired”.

The 25-year-old, who gave birth in September, posted new snaps to Instagram, including a black-and-white picture showing her cuddling the little girl.

Hadid and former One Direction singer Malik, 27, are yet to reveal their daughter’s name.

Alongside the baby pictures, Hadid gave fans a glimpse of her Christmas decorations, which she put up early for her daughter.

They include a tree topped with a star reading “Santa Stop Here” and a red mailbox marked “Letters To Santa”.

Hadid said: “A whole new kind of busy & tired but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early.”

Dua Lipa, who was a winner at the American Music Awards, is dating Hadid’s brother Anwar and was among the celebrities commenting on the post.

The British singer posted four heart-eyes emojis. Kourtney Kardashian, Stella Maxwell and Lily Aldridge also commented with emojis.

Malik announced he had become a father for the first time in September, saying: “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task.”

Hadid confirmed she was expecting in April, telling chat show host Jimmy Fallon she and Malik were “happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support”.

Los Angeles-born Hadid and Bradford-born Malik have been dating on and off since late 2015.