Jameela Jamil among stars on US magazine’s list of most influential LGBTQ people
British actress Jameela Jamil (Matt Crossick/PA)
Thu, 19 Nov, 2020 - 15:35
Mesfin Fekadu, Associated Press

British actress Jameela Jamil, singers Lizzo and Janelle Monae and Apple CEO Tim Cook have made Out magazine’s 2020 Out100 list.

Pride Media announced that its annual list honouring the 100 most influential LGBTQ+ people of the year also includes and US news anchor Rachel Maddow, comedian Wanda Sykes, fashion icon Andre Leon Talley, the creators of Queer Eye, and actors Wilson Cruz, Keke Palmer, Jeremy Pope and Joe Mantello.

Honorees will be celebrated on Saturday at the first 2020 Out100 Virtual Honoree Induction Ceremony.

Others who made this year’s list include US President Donald Trump’s niece, the psychologist and author Mary Trump, former baseball player Billy Bean, teenage rapper Kidd Kenn and actors Lili Reinhardt, Cheyenne Jackson, Jonathan Bennett and Dashaun Wesley.

Several members of US President-elect Joe Biden’s team made the Out100 list, including Jamal Brown, Reggie Greer and Karine Jean-Pierre.

