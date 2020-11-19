Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air stars pay tribute to Uncle Phil actor James Avery

Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air stars pay tribute to Uncle Phil actor James Avery
Will Smith and his Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air co-stars paid an emotional tribute to the late James Avery during a reunion for the show (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Thu, 19 Nov, 2020 - 03:36
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Will Smith and his Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air co-stars paid an emotional tribute to the late James Avery during a reunion for the show.

Avery played Smith’s on-screen uncle Phil Banks. He died aged 68 in 2013 following complications from open heart surgery.

Avery’s former Fresh Prince co-stars paid tribute during the reunion, describing him as “the heart of the show” and breaking down in tears while a montage of his scenes played.

Seated in a reconstructed living room set from the series, the cast members shared their favourite memories of Avery, with Smith saying he “pushed me so hard”.

He said: “His thing was, that I am in such a unique position and that responsibility, you must elevate your craft.

“You have to represent and you are paving a way and he just wouldn’t give me an inch.”

Hollywood star Smith said one of his favourite memories of The Fresh Prince was the episode his on-screen father returns, only to again abandon him.

It featured a poignant moment between Smith and Avery. Smith, 52, told how he was desperate to impress Avery and ended up messing up his lines.

While a furious Smith was berating himself, Avery told him to “get yourself together” and the next take was the one that appeared in the episode.

Smith revealed that during the hug they shared at the end of the scene, Avery whispered in his ear “now that’s acting”.

The cast wiped away tears while watching Avery on screen, before bursting into applause for the late actor.

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reunion is streaming on HBO Max.

More in this section

Golf - 36th Ryder Cup - Day One - The K Club Michael Jordan’s ‘shattered backboard’ jersey to go under the hammer
Bafta Awards 2011 - Press Room - London Scream 5 writer confirms title of new instalment
Tory Lanez enters plea in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case Tory Lanez enters plea in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case
smithaverypa-sourceplace: uk
I'm A CelebrityÖ Get Me Out Of Here!

I’m A Celebrity star faces third challenge this week after public vote

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices