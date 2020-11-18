Michael Jordan’s ‘shattered backboard’ jersey to go under the hammer

Michael Jordan’s ‘shattered backboard’ jersey to go under the hammer
Michael Jordan (Rui Vieira/PA)
Wed, 18 Nov, 2020 - 20:28
Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

An autographed jersey worn by Michael Jordan during his famous “shattered backboard” game could sell for up to nearly £400,000.

The NBA great donned the custom number 23 orange and black Stefanel Trieste jersey for an exhibition game in Trieste, Italy, in 1985.

During the match the now 57-year-old’s dunk was so forceful it broke the hoop’s backboard, spraying shards of glass across the court and rival team.

Michael Jordan’s jersey (Sotheby’s/PA)

The moment, which was caught of film, is often referenced as an important milestone in Jordan’s ascendency.

Sotheby’s estimates the piece to sell for between between £225,874 and £376,457.

It will go under the hammer as part of the auction house’s Michael Jordan – Shattered sale, which features rare memorabilia celebrating the basketball star’s legacy.

The piece is being offered by Carlo Stefanel, whose Stefanel company sponsored the team at the time.

Michael Jordan’s 1985 Player Sample Air Jordan 1s (Sotheby’s/PA)

He said: “I am remarkably excited to bring this game-worn historic ‘Shattered Backboard’ jersey to market from my personal collection.

“It was an honour for Stefanel to sponsor the Stefanel Trieste team, and to be part of such an iconic moment of Michael Jordan’s incredible legacy.”

Other memorabilia going under the hammer include a 1985 game worn and signed pair of Nike Air Jordan 1s, a Beckett Black Label Michael Jordan signed Upper Deck trading card, multiple deadstock Air Jordan releases and more.

Bidding is open and will run until December 3 at Sothebys.com.

More in this section

Tory Lanez enters plea in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case Tory Lanez enters plea in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case
Film Is GREAT Reception - Los Angeles Gordon Ramsay pays tribute to MasterChef Junior contestant after death aged 14
Catch 22 UK Premiere - London George Clooney reveals his incredibly generous gesture to closest friends
jordanpa-sourceplace: uk
Bafta Awards 2011 - Press Room - London

Scream 5 writer confirms title of new instalment

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices