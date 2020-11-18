Scream 5 writer confirms title of new instalment

The forthcoming fifth film in the Scream series will simply be titled Scream.

Franchise creator and executive producer Kevin Williamson confirmed the title in a post on Instagram and said filming on the long-awaited follow-up had wrapped.

The film, which will be the first instalment since 2011’s Scream 4, will see the return of cast regulars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette.

Explaining the decision behind the title, Williamson said: “That’s a wrap on Scream, which I’m excited to announce is the official title of the next film!

“Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans.

“I’m excited for you to return to Woodsboro and get really scared again. I believe Wes would’ve been so proud of the film that Matt and Tyler are making.

“I’m thrilled to be reunited with Neve, Courteney, David and Marley, and to be working alongside a new filmmaking team and incredible cast of newcomers that have come together to continue Wes’s legacy with the upcoming relaunch of the franchise that I hold so dear to my heart.”

The fifth instalment has been directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

Campbell played Sidney Prescott in the first four films in the horror franchise, pursued by a series of killers who adopted the Ghostface persona, donning a ghost mask and black cloak.

She initially said she was “apprehensive” about making another Scream film without the involvement of director Wes Craven.

The horror pioneer died in 2015 at the age of 76, having directed films such as Scream, A Nightmare On Elm Street and The Hills Have Eyes.

Scream will be in cinemas from January 2022.