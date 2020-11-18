Tory Lanez enters plea in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

Rapper Tory Lanez has denied shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a row following a party in the Hollywood Hills.

The Canadian rapper’s lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf during a brief hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Neither star was in court.

Shawn Holley said Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, “strongly objects” to the allegation he shot at Megan Thee Stallion’s feet on July 12, wounding the 25-year-old and leaving her needing surgery.

Lanez has been charged with one felony count each of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

He also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

At a hearing last month, Lanez was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete.

Ms Holley also raised a recent media interview given by rising rap star Megan Thee Stallion, saying it could be “prejudicial” to the case.

Prosecutors pointed to an Instagram Live video she said was posted by Lanez, saying it “implied certain things about the victim lying”.

Megan Thee Stallion has received threats as a result of the case, her lawyer said, adding she fears for her safety.

Judge Miguel Espinoza invited both sides to submit any questions before the next hearing on January 20.