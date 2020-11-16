Ryan Reynolds announces Wrexham takeover with spoof Ifor Williams Trailers ad

Ryan Reynolds announces Wrexham takeover with spoof Ifor Williams Trailers ad
Ryan Reynolds in a spoof Ifor Williams Trailers ad (Wrexham AFC)
Mon, 16 Nov, 2020 - 17:30
Alistair Mason, PA

Ryan Reynolds’ ownership of Wrexham AFC was announced with a spoof advert for a trailer manufacturer.

Deadpool star Reynolds and his bid partner, fellow Hollywood star Rob McElhenney, sang the praises of club sponsor Ifor Williams Trailers in a clip tweeted from Wrexham’s official social media channels.

“Not sure what to get your special someone this holiday?” asks McElhenney, creator and star of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, in the clip.

Reynolds adds: “Tired of them opening the same old scarf or sweater?

“Try Ifor Williams Trailers.”

He goes on to joke: “Nothing says ‘I’m thinking about you – and your horse’ like Ifor Williams Trailers.”

The clip caught the imagination of Wrexham fans and non-Wrexham fans alike, racking up a million views on Twitter in a little over two hours.

One aspect that gained particular attention was Reynolds’ singsong pronunciation of Ifor Williams.

One user on Facebook wrote: “Made an effort with the pronunciation as well……. no English investor would do that!”

Meanwhile Twitter user David Owens joked: “Where can I buy shares in Ifor Williams Trailers?”

When one account suggested the weather might not be to Reynolds’ liking, he replied: “I’m from Vancouver. I’ll live.”

Wrexham announced on Monday that the takeover bid from the two stars had been approved by the club’s supporters trust.

A Trust statement said: “Subject to final agreement, league and FA confirmation – the RR McReynolds Company LLC will take 100% control of Wrexham Football Club Limited from the WST.

“Both parties will now proceed with finalising the details of the takeover, and we will update Wrexham supporters as soon as we can.”

Both actors tweeted the crest of the club alongside the caption “Wrexham Is The Name”.

More in this section

2020 E! People's Choice Awards - Backstage Emotional Jennifer Lopez accepts icon award
2020 E! People's Choice Awards - Show Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez among E! People’s Choice Awards winners
Finding Dory UK premiere - London Ellen DeGeneres Show wins award despite workplace culture controversy
wrexhamtwitterpa-sourceplace: uk
Graham Norton Show

Wrexham goes to Hollywood: Actors win approval for football club takeover

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices