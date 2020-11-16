Ellen DeGeneres Show wins award despite workplace culture controversy

The Ellen DeGeneres Show was named the year’s best daytime talk show at the E! People’s Choice Awards, despite controversy over an alleged toxic environment on set.

Three top producers departed the programme in August following allegations of bullying and misconduct.

DeGeneres, one of the most high-profile figures on US TV, apologised to staff after an internal review found “deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management”.

The controversy was not enough to stop The Ellen DeGeneres Show winning at the fan-voted People’s Choice Awards.

DeGeneres paid tribute to her staff during her acceptance speech at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you, from deep, deep down in my heart. I thank you,” she said. “I am not only accepting this award for myself but on behalf of my amazing crew and staff who make the show possible. They show up every single day, give 100% of themselves, 100% of the time.”

DeGeneres added: “I love them all; I thank them for what they do every single day.”

DeGeneres, who has hosted the show since 2003, thanked fans for “sticking by me”.

She said: “Thanks for all of my fans for supporting me and sticking by me, I can’t tell you how grateful I am and what this means to me, it’s more than I could possibly tell you, especially now.”

A Buzzfeed News investigation made a series of claims about the alleged toxic culture on DeGeneres’ show.

Buzzfeed spoke to former employees who made allegations of racism, unfair dismissal, intimidation and an overall toxic environment, perpetuated by the show’s senior producers.