Wet and windy weather expected to linger over I’m A Celebrity castle

Wet and windy weather expected to linger over I’m A Celebrity castle

The new camp at Gwrych Castle (ITV)

Sat, 14 Nov, 2020 - 14:55
Tom Horton, PA

Wet and windy weather is forecast for North Wales as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! gets under way on ITV.

Met Office meteorologist Dean Hall said rain and 30mph winds are likely to hit Gwrych Castle, Abergele, over the weekend.

The series is being filmed in the UK instead of its usual location in Australia because of coronavirus.

(ITV)

The filming location will experience “really unsettled” weather, he told the PA news agency.

Sunday will have a “wet start”, he said, adding: “There will be showers and some longer spells of rain coming through.

“It will be quite windy as well.”

The rain is forecast to continue through the evening and overnight.

The “unsettled” conditions will continue into Monday, he said, although temperatures will stay above average for the time of year.

Towards the second half of next week temperatures are expected to drop in the area, Mr Hall added, and there is the potential the campmates will experience yet more rain.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! begins on ITV on Sunday.

Read More

Korean girl group’s panda stunt prompts anger in China

More in this section

Aladdin European Premiere - London Will Smith says Fresh Prince ‘made me the man I am’ ahead of cast reunion
China South Korea Panda Squabble Korean girl group’s panda stunt prompts anger in China
Brit Awards 2020 - Press Room - London Celeste becomes first musician to pen original track for John Lewis Christmas ad
celebrityweatherpa-sourceplace: ukplace: wales
Taylor Swift comments

Taylor Swift offers rare glimpse into relationship with Joe Alwyn

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices