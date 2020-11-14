Taylor Swift offers rare glimpse into relationship with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift has offered a rare glimpse into her life with boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The pop superstar, 30, has been dating the British actor, 29, since at least 2017 and Swift discussed her relationship during a chat with Sir Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone magazine.

Swift told of her struggles to try to keep her private life as under wraps as possible, telling the former Beatle: “I know you have done a really excellent job of this in your personal life: carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you’ve met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living.

“I, often times, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalise things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives. I can’t control if there’s going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow.”

When Sir Paul asked if The Favourite star Alwyn could “sympathise with that and understand,” Swift replied: “Oh, absolutely.”

She added: “I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids.

“Whether that’s deciding where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture – the idea of privacy feels so strange to try to explain, but it’s really just trying to find bits of normalcy.”

Swift said the song Peace, from her most recent album Folklore, addresses this theme. She said: “Would it be enough if I could never fully achieve the normalcy that we both crave?”

It was first reported Swift and Alwyn were dating in 2017, though according to some reports they first got together the previous year.