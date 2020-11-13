Will Smith says Fresh Prince ‘made me the man I am’ ahead of cast reunion

Will Smith (Ian West/PA
Fri, 13 Nov, 2020 - 18:11
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Will Smith has said the cast of The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air “made me the man I am today” as he shared the first trailer for the cast reunion.

The Banks family of the sitcom will come back together 30 years after the show debuted in 1990.

Smith is joined by Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

The cast also pay tribute to James Avery, who played Uncle Phil on the series and who died in December 2013 at the age of 68.

The trailer also teases a conversation between Smith and Janet Hubert, who played Aunt Viv for the series’ first half, before she was fired and replaced by Reid, 72.

The reunion will reportedly be the first time that Hubert, 64, sits down with the actor in 27 years.

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reunion will air on November 19 on US streaming service HBO Max.

