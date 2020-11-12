Normal People and Sex Education among programmes nominated for Rose d’Or Awards

Normal People, Sex Education and Race Across The World are among the British programmes nominated for the Rose d’Or Awards.

British shows have been nominated in each of the 12 categories at the international awards.

The shortlist was chosen by 80 judges from across the global television industry.

From left to right: Sex Education’s Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa (Ian West/PA)

BBC Three’s Normal People is up for the best drama award, while Netflix’s Sex Education is shortlisted for best comedy drama and sitcom.

Race Across The World, the BBC Two programme which sees competitors race to complete an international journey without using a plane, is nominated for the reality and factual entertainment award.

BBC Three sketch show Famalam is up for the comedy award, while Casualty is up for best soap or telenovela.

Mark Rowland, chair of the judging panel, said: “At a time when the medium of television has never played a more central role in our lives – and when producing programmes has never been more challenging – we’ve seen an amazing breadth of subjects and creative treatments from across the globe, with production standards higher than ever.

“Congratulations to all the nominees on an amazing achievement.”

Nish Kumar will be hosting the virtual ceremony (Ian West/PA)

The Rose d’Or Awards virtual ceremony will be hosted by comedian Nish Kumar.

Markus Sterky, chair of the European Broadcasting Union TV Committee, said: “The Rose d’Or Awards have always been a major moment in the industry calendar but this year, more than ever, being able to celebrate our achievements is fundamental.

“This year has seen a record number of entries and the resulting nominee list is truly international, with a diverse range of topics and talent, showing breath-taking quality.

“That these productions have been created in spite of the challenges of Covid-19 is phenomenal.

“For me, impactful stories matter and can resonate with audiences for decades.

“This is a shortlist that we will still be talking about in years to come.”

The Rose d’Or Award Ceremony will be streamed on December 9 on rosedor.com and across social media.