Rupert Grint joins Instagram and shares sweet picture of his daughter

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has joined Instagram and shared a picture of his daughter.

The actor played Ron Weasley in the blockbuster films and joked he was “10 years late” to the social media platform.

Grint, 32, also revealed that he and his partner Georgia Groome have called their six-month-old daughter Wednesday.

Alongside a picture of him holding the little girl, he wrote: “Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.”

Within four hours of posting his first picture, Grint had amassed more than one million Instagram followers – including Ariana Grande.

He is following his Harry Potter co-stars Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, and Emma Watson, who portrayed his best friend Hermione Granger.

Grint is also following Sir David Attenborough.

The actor announced in May that he and Groome, known for starring in 2008 comedy Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging, had welcomed their first child.

They have been together since 2011.

Grint shot to worldwide fame after starring in Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone in 2001 as Ron, Harry’s loyal but accident-prone best friend.

He played the role in all eight films. Grint’s TV roles include Sky One comedy Sick Note, crime drama Snatch and Agatha Christie adaptation The ABC Murders.