Harry to be special guest at Stand Up For Heroes event in the US

The Duke of Sussex is to take part in the Stand Up For Heroes comedy event in the US to help raise money for military veterans.

Harry, whose request for a wreath to be left on his behalf at the Cenotaph was denied by staff in the royal household, will appear virtually as a special guest for the televised show, which is being held online for the first time.

Celebrities taking part include Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow, and actor Ray Romano.

Hosted by Jon Stewart, the annual fundraiser is held in partnership with the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

The Foundation’s website said the night will “highlight inspiring moments, memorable surprises, and stories of resilience while recognizing the men and women who have served in our nation’s military”.

It is not known in what way Harry, who served in the Army for a decade, will feature in the show, which has been billed as a “night of hope, healing and laughter”.

The duke founded the Invictus Games sporting competition for injured servicemen and women in 2014.

He is now living in California with the Duchess of Sussex and their young son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor after stepping down from royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada (Danny Lawson/PA)

Left saddened after his Remembrance Sunday request was refused, Harry visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery to pay his respects with Meghan instead.

But he has faced accusations it was a publicity stunt after a photographer who specialises in fashion and celebrity portraits was invited to take images of the private visit.

The show will be broadcast in the US and online on November 18.

A spokesman for the duke has yet to comment.