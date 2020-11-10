Chrissy Teigen shares touching way daughter Luna honours baby Jack

Tue, 10 Nov, 2020 - 00:32
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Chrissy Teigen has revealed the touching way her four-year-old daughter honours her younger brother Jack, after the family received the baby’s ashes.

TV personality and cook book author Teigen lost Jack 20 weeks into her pregnancy and has been open with fans on social media about her grief.

She shared a video to Instagram revealing Luna had placed a teddy bear next to the container of Jack’s ashes and put her favourite snack on top of the box.

“This is the cutest, most beautiful thing I have ever seen,” Teigen, 34, said.

“Luna put a little therapy bear around him, and the best part is, I came down and she gave him a piece of her favourite snack. A tiny piece of Pirate’s Booty. She’s amazing.”

In a second video, Luna, Teigen’s oldest child with husband singer John Legend, was seen introducing the bear to Jack, saying: “How are you doing today?”

Writing in the caption, Teigen described Luna as “my incredibly empathetic little mini”.

She said: “im just thinking a lot about jack today. our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really. we try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way.

“I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini. life is infinitely better with her in it. I miss u, jack. we miss you a lot.”

Teigen, who is also mother to two-year-old son Miles, announced she had lost Jack in September.

She made her return to social media last month, sharing a blog post reflecting on her loss.

Responding to criticism for posting remarkably candid pictures from hospital, she acknowledged Legend “hated” taking the pictures, and said: “But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles.

“And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story.”

