Rupert Everett: Cancel culture is vindictive

Rupert Everett: Cancel culture is vindictive
Rupert Everett (Matt Crossick/PA)
Mon, 09 Nov, 2020 - 09:28
Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Rupert Everett has hit out at cancel culture – calling it “judgmental and vindictive”.

The actor and director, 61, has previously described some social media users as an “invisible cauldron of hags around in the virtual world”.

Now he has told Good Morning Britain: “I find the whole woke system a little bit humourless.

“I don’t think it has much perspective.

“It’s judgmental and vindictive, and it just doesn’t have any human sympathy to it.

“Just to be cancelled is like being in the Stasi. It’s like being in East Germany and I don’t think that’s part of democracy.

“I think we are all allowed, or should be allowed to be who we are as much as possible, provided we’re not doing anyone else any harm.”

Opinions are attributed to people even when they “don’t really have them and that’s also very scary”, he said.

Everett also said he was “thrilled” with the US election result.

“I think Trump is essentially an unacceptable type of person to be the president of the United States for many reasons,” he said.

“It’s great that there’s a new era… and it’ll have a knock-on effect everywhere and maybe we’ll get rid of ‘Doris’ (Boris Johnson) at some point too.”

More in this section

Vanity Fair Post-Oscars party Beckinsale Michael Sheen: I questioned things about myself following Kate Beckinsale split
©ITV Who are the stars heading to Wales for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here?
Obit Alex Trebek Jeopardy! quiz show host Alex Trebek dies aged 80
everettpa-sourceplace: uk
SOCIAL Paddington Bear

Paddington author’s daughter: We should take a leaf out of bear’s book

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices