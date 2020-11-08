Dave Chappelle mocks ‘racist, hilarious’ Donald Trump after election defeat

Dave Chappelle branded Donald Trump a “racist, hilarious son of a bitch” following his defeat in the US election to Joe Biden.

The comedian hosted Saturday Night Live hours after the former vice president took to the stage with his vice president-elect Kamala Harris for a victory speech.

Chappelle, who also hosted the post-election episode of the show in 2016, said a friend in London had texted him that “the world feels like a safer place now that America has a new president”.

He added: “I said ‘That’s great but America doesn’t.’ Do you guys remember what life was like before Covid? It was a mass shooting every week.

“Thank god for Covid. Something had to lock these murderous whites up, keep them in the house.”

He said he didn’t understand why “poor white people” don’t want to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic, saying: “You have no problem wearing them at the Klan rally, wear them to Walmart too.”

He called Mr Trump a “racist, hilarious son of a bitch” and made fun of the press conference where he suggested shining a bright light or using bleach might help cure coronavirus.

He said: “Donald Trump’s a wild guy… What about a very powerful light directly on the body… He went further. How about some bleach? Some bleach directly in our body.

“Oh boy, the Secret Service is going to have to childproof the White House now… ‘Mr President, don’t touch that stove, it’s hot; turn those scissors around, Mr President, if you’re going to run around the house’.”