SNL star Alec Baldwin ‘overjoyed’ to be out of a job as Trump loses to Biden

Alec Baldwin has said he has never been so “overjoyed to lose a job” after Donald Trump was voted out of office.

The actor has been playing the US president on sketch show Saturday Night Live since 2016.

He sported the wig and eyebrows one more time for a sketch just hours after former vice president Joe Biden defeated Mr Trump in a nail-biting election.

Baldwin wrote on Twitter: “I don’t believe I’ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before!”

I don’t believe I’ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before! — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 7, 2020

He added: “It will be comforting when we have a President who doesn’t Tweet twice as much as I do.”

A sketch saw him at a press conference as he flitted between demanding the vote counting stops and insisting all votes are counted, and insisting there had been a “red wave”.

Let's check in on the president's concession speech. pic.twitter.com/3If4UzQeXw — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 8, 2020

He then delivered a mournful performance of the Village People song Macho Man.

He also shared a photograph of himself in character backstage at the show, holding a cue card that reads: “You’re welcome!!!”

The episode also saw Jim Carrey reprise his role as Mr Biden, with Maya Rudolph playing vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

Carrey’s Biden said: “We did it. Can you believe it? I actually kind of can’t. It’s been so long since something good happened.”

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' victory speeches. pic.twitter.com/DRnMCeoqlh — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 8, 2020

Rudolph, as Harris, added: “Like Joe, I am humbled and honoured to be the first female, the first black, the first Indian-American, and the first biracial vice president. And if any of that terrifies you, I don’t give a funt.”

“Also my husband will be the first second gentleman and he’s Jewish so, between us, we check more boxes than a disqualified ballot.

“And to all the black and brown girls watching right now, I just want to say this: the reason your mom is laughing so much tonight is because she’s drunk, and the reason she’s crying is because she’s drunk.”

Joe and Kamala have a message for Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/ybrPtFAyQM — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 8, 2020

Carrey later reprised his Ace Ventura character to put an L sign on his forehead and call Mr Trump an “loser”.