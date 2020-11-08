SNL star Alec Baldwin ‘overjoyed’ to be out of a job as Trump loses to Biden

Alec Baldwin has said he has never been so “overjoyed to lose a job” after Donald Trump was voted out of office.
The actor has been playing the US president on sketch show Saturday Night Live since 2016.
Tonight on @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/HgM8JOcnyT— HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 7, 2020
He sported the wig and eyebrows one more time for a sketch just hours after former vice president Joe Biden defeated Mr Trump in a nail-biting election.
Baldwin wrote on Twitter: “I don’t believe I’ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before!”
I don’t believe I’ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before!— HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 7, 2020
He added: “It will be comforting when we have a President who doesn’t Tweet twice as much as I do.”
A sketch saw him at a press conference as he flitted between demanding the vote counting stops and insisting all votes are counted, and insisting there had been a “red wave”.
Let's check in on the president's concession speech. pic.twitter.com/3If4UzQeXw— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 8, 2020
He then delivered a mournful performance of the Village People song Macho Man.
It’s been fun. pic.twitter.com/iodKjbm2ie— HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 8, 2020
He also shared a photograph of himself in character backstage at the show, holding a cue card that reads: “You’re welcome!!!”
The episode also saw Jim Carrey reprise his role as Mr Biden, with Maya Rudolph playing vice president-elect Kamala Harris.
Carrey’s Biden said: “We did it. Can you believe it? I actually kind of can’t. It’s been so long since something good happened.”
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' victory speeches. pic.twitter.com/DRnMCeoqlh— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 8, 2020
Rudolph, as Harris, added: “Like Joe, I am humbled and honoured to be the first female, the first black, the first Indian-American, and the first biracial vice president. And if any of that terrifies you, I don’t give a funt.”
“Also my husband will be the first second gentleman and he’s Jewish so, between us, we check more boxes than a disqualified ballot.
“And to all the black and brown girls watching right now, I just want to say this: the reason your mom is laughing so much tonight is because she’s drunk, and the reason she’s crying is because she’s drunk.”
Joe and Kamala have a message for Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/ybrPtFAyQM— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 8, 2020
Carrey later reprised his Ace Ventura character to put an L sign on his forehead and call Mr Trump an “loser”.