Kamala Harris made history as the first female, black and Asian American vice president-elect
Mindy Kaling leads celebrations as Kamala Harris makes history
Mindy Kaling (Ian West/PA)
Sat, 07 Nov, 2020 - 19:05
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Stars including Mindy Kaling and Julia Louis-Dreyfus have shared their joy as Kamala Harris made history as the first female, black and Asian American vice president-elect.

The Office star Kaling, who is mother to daughter Katherine, two, and newborn son Spencer, shared a picture of Ms Harris on Twitter and wrote: “Crying and holding my daughter, ‘look baby, she looks like us.'”

Louis-Dreyfus, who played vice president Selina Meyer in the HBO comedy Veep, wrote: “‘Madam Vice President’ is no longer a fictional character. @KamalaHarris.”

Actress Emmy Rossum tweeted: “THANK YOU to Black women voters and women of color across the country for making this moment possible.

“Kamala Harris may be the first. But she won’t be the last. #MadamVicePresident.”

Baroness Floella Benjamin also celebrated Ms Harris’s achievement and wrote on Twitter: “Just love this woman and everything she has achieved so far, which started when her mother gave her the love and confidence to aim high.”

Crazy Ex Girlfriend star Vella Lovell wrote: “I don’t think I fully let in how momentous this is that there will be a woman in the White House until now.

“A mixed woman. A black woman. A south Asian woman. Congratulations to @JoeBiden and Madame Vice President @KamalaHarris.”

