Eddie Van Halen’s son shares touching tribute one month after rocker’s death

Eddie Van Halen’s son shares touching tribute one month after rocker’s death
Eddie Van Halen’s son has paid a touching tribute to the late rock great, saying it has been ‘really hard’ following his death (Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)
Sat, 07 Nov, 2020 - 05:50
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Eddie Van Halen’s son has paid a touching tribute to the late rock great, saying it has been “really hard” following his death.

Van Halen, guitarist and creative force of the chart-topping band he gave his name to, died last month at the age of 65 following a battle with cancer.

His death was met with an outpouring of grief from the music industry and beyond.

Van Halen’s son, Wolfgang, has shared an emotional tribute to mark one month since he died.

Alongside a black-and-white selfie of the pair on Instagram, he wrote: “1 month. Not a second goes by where you’re not on my mind.

“I miss talking with you. I miss laughing with you. I miss listening to music with you. I miss making music with you. I just miss everything.”

Wolfgang, Van Halen’s bassist, added: “I love you so much, Pop. It’s really hard being here without you.”

Wolfgang, 29, broke the news of his father’s death. He said he died following a “long and arduous” battle with cancer.

Wolfgang added: “He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.

“My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.”

More in this section

Bake Off star: The Witches film will have intensely negative effect on children Bake Off star: The Witches film will have intensely negative effect on children
Johnny Depp court case Johnny Depp resigns from Fantastic Beasts after ruling he assaulted Amber Heard
Palmer - Leo McKern memorial Actor Geoffrey Palmer dies aged 93
vanhalenpa-sourceplace: uk
Spider-Man: Homecoming Photocall - London

Tom Holland shares mask message with Spider-Man 3 picture

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices