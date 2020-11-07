Tom Holland shares mask message with Spider-Man 3 picture

Tom Holland shares mask message with Spider-Man 3 picture
Tom Holland urged people to wear a mask as he shared a picture from the set of Spider-Man 3 (Ian West/PA)
Sat, 07 Nov, 2020 - 01:00
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Tom Holland urged people to wear a mask as he shared a picture from the set of Spider-Man 3.

The British actor is reprising his role as the web-slinging superhero, with filming taking place in Atlanta, Georgia.

Holland posted a picture to Instagram showing him in Spider-Man’s famous red-and-blue suit – with added protection from coronavirus.

The star was wearing a white mask over his Spidey one. He captioned the post: “Wear a mask, I’m wearing two…”

Last month Holland, 24, announced the start of production on Spider-Man 3 on social media.

He previously played the superhero in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

It has been reported Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro in the forthcoming film.

The Oscar-winner played the bright blue villain in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, starring Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker.

It has also been reported Benedict Cumberbatch will appear in the film, reprising his role as the Marvel superhero Doctor Strange.

More in this section

Johnny Depp court case Johnny Depp resigns from Fantastic Beasts after ruling he assaulted Amber Heard
Palmer - Leo McKern memorial Actor Geoffrey Palmer dies aged 93
Anne Hathaway responds to disability controversy over The Witches Anne Hathaway responds to disability controversy over The Witches
hollandpa-sourceplace: uk
Bake Off star: The Witches film will have intensely negative effect on children

Bake Off star: The Witches film will have intensely negative effect on children

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices