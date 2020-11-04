Khloe Kardashian offers tips to those ‘riddled with nerves’ over election result

Khloe Kardashian has urged people to take care of themselves if they are “riddled with nerves” as they await the outcome of the US election.

The contest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden will be determined by the outcomes in a handful of battleground states.

Kardashian, 36, said she is “seeing that so many people were unable to sleep because of the elections”.

I am seeing that so many people were unable to sleep because of the elections. Even people not from this country. Many are riddled with nerves. Try to take care of yourselves today. 30 mins of praying or meditation may help. We will all get through this together. We have to 🤍 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 4, 2020

“Even people not from this country,” she added.

“Many are riddled with nerves.”

She urged people to “try to take care of yourself today” and said half an hour of prayer or meditation may help.

Kardashian added: “We will all get through this together. We have to.”

In an earlier tweet she said she had not slept “for a minute” and her anxiety is “on a 10”.

Before the polls closed she urged US citizens to vote in the election.