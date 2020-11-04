Khloe Kardashian offers tips to those ‘riddled with nerves’ over election result

Khloe Kardashian offers tips to those ‘riddled with nerves’ over election result
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Wed, 04 Nov, 2020 - 15:43
Tom Horton, PA

Khloe Kardashian has urged people to take care of themselves if they are “riddled with nerves” as they await the outcome of the US election.

The contest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden will be determined by the outcomes in a handful of battleground states.

Kardashian, 36, said she is “seeing that so many people were unable to sleep because of the elections”.

“Even people not from this country,” she added.

“Many are riddled with nerves.”

She urged people to “try to take care of yourself today” and said half an hour of prayer or meditation may help.

Kardashian added: “We will all get through this together. We have to.”

In an earlier tweet she said she had not slept “for a minute” and her anxiety is “on a 10”.

Before the polls closed she urged US citizens to vote in the election.

More in this section

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen expecting 3rd child Chrissy Teigen tells fans ‘breathe and look at puppy photos’ as polls close
Disney's The Lion King European Premiere - London Seth Rogen and Sarah Paulson lead stars urging voters to stay in polling queues
Radio X Road Trip Show - Manchester Tate McRae: It’s ‘really cool’ how musicians are adapting to the pandemic
kardashianpa-sourceplace: uk
Serpentine Gallery Summer Party - London

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s son votes days after turning 18

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices