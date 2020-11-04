Cardi B, Jason Momoa and David Schwimmer share election day photos

Cardi B, Jason Momoa and David Schwimmer share election day photos
Cardi B was among celebrities sharing the fact she had voted in the US presidential election (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Wed, 04 Nov, 2020 - 00:45
Tom Horton, PA

Cardi B, Jason Momoa and David Schwimmer are among the celebrities to have shared photos of themselves after casting their ballots in the US election.

Polls are beginning to close in the contest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Rapper Cardi B said casting her ballot was “easy”, adding: “It feels good, after you voted you feel like you just did something.”

She has previously campaigned for Biden to be elected as president.

Friends star Schwimmer posted a photo of himself wearing a mask and a sticker saying “I voted early”.

He wrote on Instagram: “Voted early! Join me, exercise your civic duty, and VOTE!”

Actor Jason Momoa also shared an image of himself wearing a sticker saying he had voted.

He posted the image alongside the hashtag #votewithlove.

Jennifer Lopez shared a selfie after she took part in the election.

“I voted! Let’s go America! #Vote #LetsGetLoud #BidenHarris2020,” she wrote on Instagram.

Singer Demi Lovato posted an image on Instagram alongside a message saying: “Have you voted?”

She added: “If you’ve already voted, text or call 3 friends and make sure they get out to vote today!!”

More in this section

Captain Marvel European Premiere - London Bond star Lashana Lynch: We’re moving away from toxic masculinity
Texas Shooting-Actor Killed Actor Eddie Hassell killed in shooting
Johnny Depp court case 14 allegations of domestic violence The Sun relied on in Johnny Depp libel case
uscelebritiespa-sourceplace: uk
It Chapter Two European Premiere - London

James McAvoy narrates fundraising film for Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices