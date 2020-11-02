Top Gear's Paddy McGuinness breaks ice cream van speed record

Paddy McGuinness managed a top speed of 80.043mph in the Mr Nippy electric truck
Top Gear's Paddy McGuinness breaks ice cream van speed record
Paddy McGuinness managed a top speed of 80.043mph in the Mr Nippy electric truck (Ian West/PA)
Mon, 02 Nov, 2020 - 08:45
Caitlin Doherty, PA

A Top Gear presenter has broken the Guinness World Record for the top speed reached in an ice cream van.

Paddy McGuinness managed a top speed of 80.043mph in the Mr Nippy electric truck.

He recorded the achievement at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire on Monday October 26 and the show have released a clip of the drive.

The new record surpasses the previous one of 73.921 mph, formerly held by inventor Edd China.

The record was broken after filming for the latest series finished but Mr Nippy – McGuinness’ own vehicle – was introduced to viewers in Sunday-night’s episode.

McGuinness said: “Since joining Top Gear I’ve already had a lifetime’s worth of amazing experiences but achieving a Guinness World Records title is total life goals.

“The distant jingle of an ice-cream van still makes kids and adults giddy with excitement, and I hope viewers enjoy what we’ve done with the unique Mr Nippy.”

