Jeff Bridges: Cancer is bringing on feelings of gratitude

Jeff Bridges has thanked fans for their well wishes since he announced he has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

The 70-year-old star of films including The Big Lebowski, Crazy Heart and True Grit recently announced that he was starting treatment and said the prognosis is “good”.

Sharing a photo of himself posing in a hospital gown hooked up to machines, he wrote on Twitter: “I want to thank you all for reaching out during this time, it feels good getting all the well wishes and love!”

I want to thank you all for reaching out during this time, it feels good getting all the well wishes and love! I’ll be sharing more updates on https://t.co/tndalVJNn0 pic.twitter.com/0hGh7gs1Dp — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 29, 2020

Bridges said he will be sharing more updates on his online journal, where he wrote: “This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness, and gratitude, and good old fashion love, and lots of it, big time.

“I’m feeling so much of it comin’ my way, and man, I appreciate it.

“It’s contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus.

“I want to acknowledge and thank you guys for reaching out during this time.

“It feels good, getting all the well wishes and love!”

As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.



I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.



I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery. — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

He added: “This cancer is making me appreciate my mortality, appreciate impermanence.

“I’m realising if I have shit to share, now’s the time.”

He went on to share a string of doodles that all linked to external resources.

One thought bubble with the words “We Need You” linked to a video of the star’s band Jeff Bridges and the Abiders performing their song Welcome Mat, which encourages fans to vote.

Another bubble asking “Don’t you love where we live?” clicked through to an environmental documentary he produced called Living In The Future’s Past.

Another doodle, which said: “Trees, man, gotta take care of our trees, they’re us”, linked to a video of Bridges talking about environmentally-friendly guitars.

He added: “If you’re into it, I’ll be sharing my perspectives on this site.

“I’m lookin’ to be in a partnership with you guys in creating a beautiful life and world for all of us.”